Soccer Fan Beats Goalie With Corner Flag As All Hell Breaks Loose During Turkish Match

A Turkish soccer match was called off Sunday after a goalie was attacked by a fan and pummeled with a corner flag that was used to beat the goalie over the back.

The second division match between Goztepe and Altay was called off midway through the first half when fans started shooting flares in the stands which led to an ambulance being driven onto the field to take away those who’d been injured.

That’s when the total meltdown comes as a fan ran onto the field, got his hands on a corner flag and then attacked Altay keeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc.

Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc is attacked by a fan. / Twitter

According to one report from the scene, the goalie suffered a hemorrhage and was taken to the hospital “having a four-centimeter opening in his head.”

The fan, Mehmet Nihat was arrested and hauled to a courthouse, according to Turkish media, later apologized for his actions. “I lost myself, I was drunk,” the fan told reporters. “I don’t remember what I did.”

And there you have it. Don’t let anyone tell you this stuff only happens in the United States.

Anlık Göztepe – Altay maçı. Altay taraftarının yanan meşaleleri Göztepe tribününe atması üzerine Göztepe taraftarı Altay’ın kalecisinin kafasında korner direği kırıyor. Ne taraftarlığı becerebiliyorsunuz ne sportmenliği. Beş para etmezsiniz. pic.twitter.com/1wir9ykrsG — GizemcimAbartmaİstersen (@AbartmaGizemcim) November 27, 2022