So-Called Insiders Slanting MLB Labor Coverage Toward The Player Agents They Serve

You know coverage of the MLB lockout is slanted toward the players when an agent is offering praise.

And not just any agent. We’re talking about super agent Scott Boras, who told The Washington Post that coverage of the lockout is “the most accurate coverage, factually, of any labor negotiation I’ve been involved in.’”

Boras has been a big pain in the backside for MLB team owners and executives for decades. He has played a major role in inflated salaries and player movement. He’s rich and comes across as incredibly slimy.

So if he’s happy, well, you can only guess how remarkably favorable coverage of the lockout has been for the players.

Of course, this isn’t just limited to baseball. Insiders in all sports have sold their souls to agents in their desperate quest for Twitter scoops.

Actually, a lot of national sports writers today are represented by the same agencies that represent the players. For instance, ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is represented by CAA, which lists some of the league’s best and brightest among its clients.

So when an agent says, “jump,” national insiders often ask, “how high?”

The embarrassing mob-mentality coverage by the baseball media of the lockout, summarized succinctly in this Washington Post piece by a quote from Scott Boras: ‘It’s the most accurate coverage, factually, of any labor negotiation I’ve been involved in.’https://t.co/CEJUQZbGrH — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) March 8, 2022

As a result, sports writers are no longer actual writers with opinions. At least, not their own opinions. Instead, they walk on eggshells, treading lightly so as to not offend their “sources,” which are always “agents.”

A great example of this came when ESPN insider Jeff Passan went on a podcast and said the owners’ offer to the players is the equivalent of a “shit sandwich.” He later apologized and said that wasn’t really his opinion, but the opinion of a “source.” As in, an agent.

Wojnarowski and others are now even naming agents in their tweets. So insiders have started to identify the very people who are providing the scoops.

Why is this, you ask? The answer is simple. It’s because agents have suddenly decided they too want a piece of the popularity pie.

Meanwhile, team owners basically couldn’t give a hoot about reporters or “insiders.” Half of them don’t even follow along. They’re too worried about their own companies and checkbooks.

This. Exactly, @AmicoHoops. And actually, that's the one thing the Washington Post article didn't address, which was only the elephant (herd) in the living room. https://t.co/RJrKOGXjgb — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) March 8, 2022

This isn’t to say team owners are right and players are wrong. This isn’t taking any sort of side. But that’s what the sports media is supposed to do. Try to be fair, then form opinions on fairness.

That’s not what many of today’s so-called insiders are doing. They’re just playing a game of trying to one-up the other in kissing agents’ butts.

The result has been vanilla stories, written with no soul or personal opinions, and quite frankly, unreliable coverage. The agents have dived head first into the sportswriting world, and now your sports stories are brought to you almost entirely by them.