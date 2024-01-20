Car Brutally Destroyed By Snowplow: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A driver in New York is lucky to be alive after getting their car obliterated by a snowplow.

Large chunks of the country are currently getting hammered by winter weather, and that means roads are less than ideal.

I can’t even go for a walk in Washington, D.C. without hitting large stretches of icy conditions. Well, one driver in NY had much bigger problems than ice on the sidewalk.

The New York Department of Transportation tweeted a video of a car attempting to pass a semi in very snowy conditions, and…..it didn’t go well.

The car drove directly into a blow and got chewed up and torn apart by the much bigger vehicle. Check out the insane video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Note to self: don't try to pass when roads are covered in snow and slush.



Thankfully, no one was injured in this crash. pic.twitter.com/pO1haHGk1P — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) January 18, 2024

Snowplow jacks up car in New York.

It’s nothing short of a miracle that the driver isn’t dead or seriously injured. It’s almost hard to believe everyone walked away without any injuries.

Plows are like tanks. The driver of the plow wasn’t in danger, but the fact the driver of the small vehicle didn’t get his world rocked in the worst of ways is stunning.

He must have an angel looking out for him. There’s really no other explanation. For those of you who have never seen a plow, they’re massive.

Not only are they massive, but they’re almost always also loaded down with salt, which makes them incredibly heavy.

We’re talking about a vehicle going at a high speed with a ton of weight behind it. It can steamroll just about anything, and that’s exactly what happened here.

A snowplow tore up a car in New York in a crazy video. (Credit: Getty Images)

Also, here’s some free advice from someone who grew up in brutal snow conditions in Wisconsin and Montana. Don’t drive on bad roads. Short of an emergency, it’s not worth it. Plan ahead, stock up on food and ride it out until the plows can clear the roads. Otherwise, you might end up in a video like this. Again, it’s a miracle the driver isn’t dead. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.