Snowballs Incoming: Finnish Olympic Skier Needed Heat Pack For Frozen Man Part

A Finnish skier needed a heat pack for a sensitive spot, but hey, sometimes a man needs a little thawing.

Yes, this actually happened at the Beijing Olympics, when the men’s 50km mass start race was shortened to 30km — but for Finland’s Remi Lindholm, it still was too long. The race, we mean.

As the New York Post described it, “Lindholm spent just under an hour and 16 minutes traversing the course in howling, freezing winds, leading to his penis becoming frozen for the second time in a cross-country skiing race following a similar incident in Ruka, Finland last year.”

In other words, this is the second time Lindholm has needed a heat pack for his penis. (The second time we know of, anyway.)

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished (the men’s Olympic 50km race),” Lindholm told reporters. “It was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through.”

Cross country skiers are generally covered by little more than a thin layer of athletic ski wear and underwear. Sometimes, clearly, that’s not enough.

“When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable,” he added.