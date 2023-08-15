‘Snow White’ Remake Actress Slams Disney’s 1937 Classic In Ongoing Marketing Nightmare

Videos by OutKick

Disney’s original movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is an animated masterpiece that has stood the test of time since its release in 1937.

It gave generations of children and parents good hopes as well as nightmares with its complex story about love and finding the good in any villain you meet in life.

In their decision to release a new Snow White for the new generation, Disney studios opted to hire a venomous lead actress who actually HATES the Disney classic by giving the movie the fake image of a story about the patriarchy saving the day.

‘Snow White’ Actress Can’t Stop Trashing Original Animated Movie

Actress Rachel Zegler has bashed the movie with nearly every promotion by mischaracterizing “Snow White” as an outdated promotion of gender stereotypes. She attributes her outrage for norms to the 1937 story’s plot point of the Prince saving the Princess.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Rachel Zegler attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” photocall at Savoy Place on March 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Zegler spoke on her upcoming movie and sparked backlash when she called the original Snow White “weird” for promoting a “stalking” Prince.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” Zegler said, interviewed by Extra TV. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time.”

Critics of Zegler reasonably ask, why audition to play Snow White if you hate the character?

After all, wouldn’t most actresses in Hollywood that adore the classic animated film be more inclined to give an exceptional performance?

Rachel Zegler says that the Prince was a creepy stalker and suggests that all scenes of the Prince could be cut.#RachelZegler #SnowWhite #Disney pic.twitter.com/Dw5U0eopME — Woke Hollywood (@r1076249) August 15, 2023

Critics Ask, Why Bother Playing the Character?

Zegler made other scathing remarks about the original in a different interview.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler told Variety. “[Snow White]’s not going to be dreaming about true love, she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

🚨➡️The upcoming Snow White movie is going to be a disaster. Lifelong Disney enthusiasts who were open to giving Rachel Zegler a chance to portray Snow White are now annoyed with her.



Why accept the role of Snow White if you don't like Snow White? 😂



🎥VIDEO BY:… pic.twitter.com/DkMCS5GFFG — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 13, 2023

Zegler is okay with threatening to cancel the classic’s story, and by extension, attacking the evergreen work of art that became a source of inspiration to millions (even billions) of women.

Because of Zegler’s radical takes, “Snow White” (2024) may be an incoming box-office bomb for Disney.

While few want to call her out for it, Zegler is clearly proving that Hollywood hired the actress of Colombian descent for her looks and singing, not for critical thinking.

rachel zegler seems like the most annoying person ever sorry not sorry pic.twitter.com/5UDShstMav — ne // india + corey (@friendlytroubIe) August 9, 2023

Disney movies have devolved from movies with universal messages into vessels for radical LGBT messaging and progressive views, previously admitted by Disney’s own brain trust.

For a studio once heralded as the undisputed king of animation sacrifices its reputation, along with boatloads of movie, by politicizing every bit of content on its release schedule.

Should the movie succeed, Zegler and the cast should be on hands and knees, thanking the 1937 movie for its staying power. Should the movie fail, Zegler and crew can acknowledge that promoting navel-gazing messages about the “patriarchy” won’t catch with audiences of any gender, race or background different than theirs.

“Snow White” is set for release on March 22, 2024.