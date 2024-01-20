Snoop Dogg Turned Down $100 Million To ‘Pull That Thang Out’ On OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect Snoop Dogg to be jumping on the OnlyFans money train anytime soon. Despite a growing list of celebrities cashing on the platform, and his willingness to be a part of almost any ad campaign or opportunity in the sports world, it’s not going to happen.

Not because the 52-year-old rapper wouldn’t make a ton of money either. It’s because his wife of nearly 27 years, Shante Broadus, won’t let him. Not even for $100 million.

Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus attend the premiere for TBS’s “Drop The Mic” and “The Joker’s Wild” in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Although to be fair to Snoop, it doesn’t sound like he got high enough to even ask her. He already knew the answer and turned down the offer before running it by his wife.

He talked about the possibility of joining the subscription-based platform during an appearance on actor Slink Johnson’s Instagram Live show, Wake & Bake with Double S Express.

Snoop said, “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.'”

He added that there was no way his wife would approve of the move. He said, “Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.”

Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Need The Extra Cash

Snoop and Shante first met in the late 80s at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. She became his manager officially in 2021.

He said at the time, “Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one. She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”

“I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”

Unfortunately for those hoping for a glimpse at his “thang,” OnlyFans isn’t going to be part of the Snoop Dogg empire. Not while he’s still being flooded with cash from endorsement deals from companies like Solo Stove to Corona to Skechers – just to name a few.

Should those dry up some day, maybe you’ll see Snoop reconsider pulling that thang out for millions of dollars. But that day isn’t today, and for now, he’s keeping his clothes on.