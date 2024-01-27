Snoop Dogg Wants To See His Buddy Pete Carroll Return To USC

Videos by OutKick

Pete Carroll parted ways with the Seattle Seahawks in the same 48-hour-or-so span that Nick Saban retired and the New England Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick.

However, there are some rumblings that Carroll may still have some coaching mileage left, and his buddy Snoop Dogg — because of course Snoop and Pete Carroll are pals — says he’d like to see the legendary coach return to his old stomping grounds at the University of Southern California.

The legendary rapper and key player in a publicity stunt for outdoor stoves that didn’t pan out appeared on Friday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

Co-host AJ Hawk asked Snoop about hanging around on the Trojans sideline while Carroll was coaching the team and asked Snoop if he thought Carroll would get another coaching job.

"I was the first person who called Pete Carroll after he got pushed out by the Seahawks..



He still has the coaching bug and he's not done doing what he's doing..



“You know what’s crazy?” Snoop began. “When he got pushed away (by Seattle) I’m the first person that called him. I Face-timed him.

“I’m like, ‘Whassup coach?’ and he was like, ‘Man, I really want that gig over there. I wonder if they’re gonna call over there.’

“So he still had the bug, like, ‘Somebody’s gonna call me to come do what I do ’cause I’m not done doing what I’m doing.

Snoop Dogg Wants Pete Carroll To ‘Restore Order’ At USC

Ah yes, the notorious “coaching bug.” That can be a tough one to shake, but where would Snoop like to see Carroll wind up?

“What I would like to see Pete do is go back to SC and restore order,” the Doggfather said.

Of course, there’s some serious irony in this. The disorder the Trojans have faced since the Pete Carroll era is in many ways the byproduct of the Pete Carroll era.

However, you can understand what he means, because those USC teams in the mid to late aughts were something else.

“He was Prime, before Prime,” Snoop said.

I don’t think this will pan out, but, boy, would I be fascinated to watch it happen.

