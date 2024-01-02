Snoop Dogg Is Headed Back To The Olympics

Videos by OutKick

2024 is here, which means we are just months away from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It’s a magical time when we sit on our couches and quasi-experts in everything from diving to gymnastics to equestrians provide analysis. And, once again, rap and marijuana legend Snoop Dogg is coming along for the ride.

NBC has announced that Snoop will be part of the network’s coverage of this year’s Olympics with the rapper serving as a reporter.

I’m not sure if the French are known for their weed — or as they’d call it le weed — but I’m sure Snoop will get to the bottom of it. I also guarantee he will do a better job at it than 90% of the current staff working for The New York Times.

Also, I can’t wait to see him do a live hit in front of the “Eiffel Tizzle.”

According to Variety, Snoop will work alongside NBC’s Mike Tirico as part of the network’s primetime coverage. That’ll be must-see TV. I don’t think Tirico gets enough credit for being one of the best in the biz. Seriously. That dude jumps into anything — football, IndyCar, hockey, horse racing, the Olympics — and sounds like he that has been the singular focus of his entire career.

Now, he’s going to have to field a stoned-out-of-his-gourd Snoop Dogg trying to make heads or tails of the steeple chase.

Like I said, TV magic.

Snoop Dogg is returning to the Olympics after a memorable showing in 2021. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg Is An Olympic Broadcasting Vet At This Point

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” the Dogg Father said in a statement.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

More epic than the ’04 in Athens?! We shall see.

Now, Snoop isn’t being thrown into the deep end of the Olympic-sized pool. He provided some commentary on events with Kevin Hart during streaming coverage of the 2020 (but held in 2021) Tokyo Games.

Snoop provided this very memorable moment in which he noticed a horse “crip walking.”

We may have to wait until 2028 for flag football to make its highly anticipated Olympic debut, but I’ll definitely take some Snoop Dogg coverage.

Who wouldn’t want to kick back with some gin and juice to watch that?

