Snooker Player Rips A Nasty Fart In Ref’s Face Before Making A Shot

It’s been a big month for farting content at OutKick. First, there was the story of the actress who’s still mad at Arnold Schwarzenegger for ripping a nasty fart in her face during a movie scene where Terminator was supposed to be killing the woman.

Now we have snooker farting legend Ronnie O’Sullivan dropping a nasty bomb in a referee’s face. The difference between Ronnie and Arnold ripping bombs is that the snooker community has become used to Ronnie ripping ass.

You could say he’s made it his trademark. It’s like the Lambeau Leap of the snooker community. You don’t know when it’s coming, but it’s coming at some point during the game and yet it never gets old.

Let’s get to the bomb!

Ronnie O'Sullivan with his patented fart-and-pot at the end of that win over Ali Carter. Truly a unique sportsman. 🚀💨 pic.twitter.com/wgvNJ0u1in — Phil Haigh (@philhaigh_) July 27, 2022

This is how a pure legend, who once said that he wasted nine years of his life partying, handles his business. Rip a fart, make a shot. It’s patented. The fans go crazy.

It’s truly amazing how far a fart can go to bring joy to the lives of people around the world. One simple blast. The perfect timing. The perfect rip.

Ronnie’s such a farting legend that he’ll even drop the silent but deadly variety on live TV.

Need I go on? OK, I will.

Ronnie even loves it when people in the crowd blast gas during a silent snooker match where fans are supposed to be quiet.