‘SNL’ Thinks Trump Made Up Term ‘De-Banking’

We previously discussed the fall of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Specifically, the sketch comedy show has fallen out of touch with America at large.

See this past weekend as another example.

During the “Weekend Update” segment, the show suggested that Donald Trump made up the term “de-banking.”

“Trump did have a slight stumble this week while talking about banks, and he introduced an interesting new term called de-bank,” said Colin Jost.

“I don’t know what the hell de-bank means, but you might have to take ‘de-ambulance’ to see ‘de-doctor.’”

There are corky terms Trump coins and are worth ridicule. “De-banking” is not one of them.

De-banking is a real word, also known as de-risking.

The term refers to banks closing people or organizations’ accounts after perceiving them to be a legal, financial or reputational threat.

Thus, the segment wasn’t the own the show intended it to be. Quite the opposite.

Here are some of the more notable responses:

This is similar to when Dennis Prager said they are putting tampons in men’s bathrooms, and Bill Maher‘s entire audience laughed at him.



The left doesn’t realize what’s happening, until it’s too late.



Then their cognitive dissonance forces them to justify why it’s a good thing. https://t.co/240vBF5K15 — Michael Oxford – Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) January 28, 2024

The woke smugness from SNL is out of control. https://t.co/K6lqzNPEfg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2024

The left debanks while the right debunks. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 28, 2024

Like late-night television, SNL mostly only pivots to one side of the country these days. Only a few story subjects are on-limits to satirize.

Donald Trump is one of them.

Such a strategy creates an echo chamber in which no one on set or behind the scenes was aware of the existence of de-banking.

No one at SNL seemed to recall the banks that froze the accounts of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protesters just two years ago.

Or when UK bank Coutts de-banked former Brexit leader Nigel Farage because his views did “not align” with the bank.

“SNL’s in such a hurry to dunk on Trump that they made themselves look like idiots,” said Twitchy’s Doug Powers.

Again.