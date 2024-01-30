SNL Cast Member Bowen Yang Appears Shook When Dave Chappelle Appears On Stage

Videos by OutKick

Comedian Dave Chappelle appeared on stage at the end of Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

Chappelle’s appearance was a surprise to the audience. And the cast members.

Particularly, Bowen Yang.

Yang was visibly upset during the goodbye segment of the show. A video of the segment shows cast member Sarah Sherman seemingly asking Yang what was wrong with him.

After Yang responds, Sherman glimpses over at Chappelle.

Here’s the clip:

Chappelle last hosted SNL in 2022. His appearance reportedly angered SNL staffers who threatened to boycott the episode.

SNL talent and writers were supposedly still upset over jokes Chappelle made about the LGBTQIA+ community during his Netflix special, The Closer, a year prior.

For what it’s worth, Yang, who is gay, and Molly Kearney, who is “non-binary,” were not involved in the 2022 taping when Chappelle hosted.

Chappelle’s insistence that no class should be shielded from his comedy bits doesn’t sit well with the members of society who believe the LGBT community should be off limits.

Perhaps Yang is one of them.