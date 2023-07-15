Snell, Walker Have Edge Over Hitters

Videos by OutKick

Padres vs. Phillies, 1:05 ET

The second half started very similarly to the first half of the season for me. I have a play, it is going along fine, then it loses in the last inning of the bet. I won’t say that’s bad luck necessarily, it is part of the game, but I’d much rather lose in the third inning than the fifth inning of a bet, for example. Hopefully, we can dodge some of the rug being pulled from underneath us. Let’s take a shot on the Padres as they take on the Phillies in an afternoon game in Philadelphia.

Something has to give for the Padres this season. At what point do you have all of that talent and get the results you actually expected for the season? If you told me at the beginning of the year that the Padres would be potentially sellers at the deadline I wouldn’t have believed you. They still have Juan Soto under control for another year, but they could shop him if they truly believe this team isn’t making the playoffs. They are within striking distance as they are creeping up toward .500, but it is quite a battle. Today they have Blake Snell going for them. Snell has been very good for them this season and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a start since May 19th. Over the span of his past nine starts, he has gone 53 innings and allowed just four earned runs. Again, four earned runs over 53 innings. That’s insane. He’s only had one starts in his last eight where he allowed more than three hits. He has held Phillies hitters to a .200 batting average against him as well.

The Padres take on the Phillies Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has to once again focus on winning a Wild Card spot in order to reach the playoffs. There is nothing wrong with that as they were able to navigate the playoffs and make it to the World Series as a Wild Card team. In fact, I think it is sometimes beneficial to be a Wild Card winner because you have to play well at the end of the season to get in and that momentum can carry over into the playoffs. The Phillies started the year slowly and then picked it up. At a certain point, they looked like the team from last year, and now they are on a three-game losing streak. To try and prevent it from getting to four games, the Phillies send out Taijuan Walker. I like Walker as a pitcher, he’s very serviceable and normally someone that I think can pitch well enough to keep you in a game. Walker has also been on a pretty spectacular stretch lately. Since May 7th, he has had two starts where he allowed four earned runs. Over the twelve starts, seven of them have been stellar with one or fewer earned runs allowed. Walker has been solid against Padres hitters as well with a .237 average against them.

I think it is a little odd that this game has a total of nine with how well these two pitchers have been going. I’m taking the under at +100 and hoping they continue to turn in these nice outings. Snell shouldn’t be an issue, I do have a bit of concern with Walker, but he’s got a strong home track record so we should be good here. Take the under.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024