Snap Out Of It, Scherzer

Mets vs. Astros, 8:10 ET

I hope everyone had a nice Father’s Day yesterday. We did take home a bit of profit even with a 1-1 record for the two plays that I put out. Still, profit is what we need and what we are looking for each and every day. Let’s look for more profit today as we put a play on the Mets vs. Astros in a night game matchup in Houston.

The Mets just finished a series against the Cardinals – one that saw them lose two of three. It was a series against arguably the two most disappointing teams in all of baseball. Sure, teams like the Royals and Athletics are worse record-wise, but it was expected for them to be bad. The Mets were expected to compete for the division, and right now, I’m not sure they will even compete for the second Wild Card spot. Their pitching has been terrible even with guys like Justin Verlander and tonight’s starter, Max Scherzer, on the team. Scherzer has been very rough lately with 11 earned runs over his last 9 innings. Before these two bad starts, both against teams on the same level as the Astros, he was dominating lesser competition with four straight solid starts. He allowed just three earned runs over 25 innings. I’m not sure what his issue is, but eventually, it has to balance out. Scherzer has allowed only 12 hits in 55 at-bats to the Astros hitters. Only two of those have gone for extra bases.

The Astros aren’t playing good baseball right now, but the Mets haven’t played good baseball all year. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Astros were rounding into form, but they are starting to fall apart a bit. They’ve lost their past four games, including three straight to the Reds at home. The Reds are playing better baseball than I thought they would this season, but there really is no excuse for Houston to be swept by them. Either way, the Astros are still putting themselves in a position to be where they need to be as we head into the summer stretch of baseball. Hopefully, for them, Jose Altuve bounces back to his normal self soon and gives them a boost. Tonight, they have their youngster Hunter Brown taking the ball. He’s been pretty solid for them this season with a 6-3 record with a 3.35 ERA. It hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine for Brown as he has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his 13 starts, but he also has seven quality starts this year. He hasn’t faced the Mets hitters at all, not that it would matter much, the Mets hitters aren’t very good.

It is really hard to pass up Max Scherzer in this game. He hasn’t lost his stuff, he just pitched poorly the past two games. The thing is, a pissed off Scherzer, is a dominating Scherzer. I’ll take him through five innings at -115 against Brown. Part of my thought here is that both teams are playing badly and I can get Scherzer at value. Brown may be young and talented, but I’ll take Scherzer.

