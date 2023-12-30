Deadly Snake Interrupts Match At Brisbane International

Videos by OutKick

Australia continues to house the most terrifying creatures on earth. And you’re not even safe at a tennis match!

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem was in the middle of a qualifying match against Australia’s James McCabe when fans spotted a slithery intruder on the court.

It was an Eastern Brown Snake — one of the country’s deadliest reptiles and the second-most venomous snake in the world. Officials stopped play long enough for security to remove the unwelcome guest from the playing surface and (hopefully) ship it off the the moon.

“I really love animals, especially exotic ones,” Thiem said. “But they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation.

“It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget.”

Luckily, no one was harmed. Because things could have gotten really bad. According to Australia’s Billabong Sanctuary, the venom of an Eastern Brown Snake contains “a cocktail of poisons.”

The most powerful ingredient is a neurotoxin, which paralyses the nerves of the heart, lungs and diaphragm, suffocating the victim. It also contains a powerful procoagulant that causes blood clots.

The Eastern Brown Snake is the cause of more deaths than any other species of snake in Australia.

As for the match itself, Thiem, now No. 98 in the world, survived three match points against McCabe and recovered to claim a 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 victory in the grueling, two-hour, 53-minute match at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

“Wins like today are really important,” Thiem said. “I didn’t feel amazing on court, but still pulled out the win.”

In the end, both Thiem and McCabe escaped without death by snake bite. I’d say they both won.

