SMU’s Stadium Has Giant Bulge After Flooding

Southern Methodist University’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium looks to have taken on some damage after more than a bit of flooding.

According to Fox 4, after a dry summer, the Dallas area received enough rain in just 24 hours to make it the second rainiest August on record.

This flooding in Dallas is crazy 😳

Everyone stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/q4KvBEvvQA — JRoze (@JRozeTV) August 22, 2022

The flooding led to vehicle strandings and resulted in numerous rescue efforts. Of course, there was significant property damage too, and SMU’s football stadium would fall under that category in a very unusual way.

The flooding caused a massive bulge on the 15-yard line inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Gerald J. Ford Stadium at SMU with some slight issues at the 15yd line after heavy rainfall today pic.twitter.com/ysjzjVONkq — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) August 22, 2022

Yeah, definitely a problem.

It doesn’t take a turfgrass science degree to know that college football fields aren’t supposed to look like that.

It remains to be seen what kind of damage has been done under the turf, a real problem considering the college football season is getting underway soon.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported that SMU officials were waiting until the rain subsides before they survey the damage.

Per an SMU official, a turf company will check things out when the rain fully ends.



SMU doesn't play a home game until Sept. 10, so there's time. https://t.co/3by5fO04yE — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 22, 2022

As Vannini alluded to, SMU opens its season on the road against the University of North Texas but will be back at Gerald J. Ford Stadium to host the Lamar University Cardinals on September 10.

This season, the SMU Mustangs are likely going to fall somewhere in the middle of the American Atheltic Conference behind perennial favorites and future Big 12 schools Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.

