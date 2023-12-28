SMU WR Romello Brinson Uses Game Official As Rag At Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Videos by OutKick
One of the better on-camera moments during Thursday’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl between SMU and Boston College came when SMU wideout Romello Brinson wiped his hands on a distracted referee.
The junior transfer, previously at Miami, faced rainy conditions and was clearly concerned about grip. Brinson’s nonchalant disregard for the referee was a glorious sight. The ref flinched away from the wideout — not interested in becoming a towel for Brinson.
Fans didn’t see much else from Brinson, who logged just 2 catches for 14 yards.
Meanwhile, BC logged a stunning 23-14 upset over the Mustangs (11-3), securing its first bowl win since 2016 in the soaking wet conditions. SMU came into the contest riding a nine-game winning streak. The Eagles, led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, capped their season (7-6) with an entertaining victory.
What Castellanos lacked in a passing attack (102 yards, 1 INT) the QB made up for with a strong running performance (21 carries, 156 yards, 2 TDs).
WATCH:
Thanks to the Brinson/referee moment, it’s safe to say the second annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl was a hit.
Castellanos received MVP honors and a cool silver bat.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok