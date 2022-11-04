SMU Drops Incredible Uniform Reveal Video Featuring Bane

SMU won the uniform reveal game this week, and it’s not close.

The Mustangs play the Houston Cougars tomorrow night, and SMU will be rocking awesome black uniforms.

How did the team reveal the uniform? With an announcement video featuring legendary Batman villain Bane.

SMU drops incredible uniform reveal video. (Credit: SMU Football/Twitter)

“It doesn’t matter who we are. What matters is our plan. No one cared who I was until I put on the mask,” Bane could be heard saying in the reveal video.

The reveal also featured Bane’s legendary “The Dark Knight Rises” line, “You think darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it” was also featured in the chilling video. Give it a watch below.

Whenever you have the chance to feature Bane in a video, you have to take it. That’s simply a fact. This is an awesome reveal from SMU, and I have no doubt fans love it.

As we all know, black uniforms are insanely intimidating, and wearing them for night games brings things to another level.

Nothing rocks better than black threads under the lights.

SMU will wear black uniforms against Houston. (Credit: SMU Football/Twitter)

You know what else is intimidating? Batman villains, and Bane is right near the top of the list. Tom Hardy gave fans an insanely sinister and chilling performance in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

It was impossible to look away every single time he was on the screen in the iconic film.

SMU is a -3 favorite Saturday night, but they might win by 50 after this uniform reveal. You can’t feature Bane quotes and lose. You simply can’t do it. I’m heavy on the Mustangs and their black uniforms Saturday against the Cougars.