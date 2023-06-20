Videos by OutKick

King Large is not a nickname. It is King David Large’s legal name.

The young offensive lineman from Bellflower, California is named King Large. That’s his name.

Large, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, plays for West Coast powerhouse St. John Bosco. He committed to play at SMU on Monday and will immediately be a First-Team All-Name college football player as soon as he arrives to campus in Dallas either in January or next summer, depending on his enrollment.

Large, who lives up to his name, stands 6-foot-4, 295 pounds. Although there have been bigger recruits in the past, and in his class, Large is the King of them all. That title was bestowed to him upon birth.

Bosco went 13-1 during the 2022 season Large and cleared the way for one of the best rushing attacks in the country while also giving his quarterback all day to throw. The Braves went on to claim the CIF State Open Division championship and finished as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Large is a big presence with the versatility to play all over the line. He spent time at both guard spots and both tackle spots last season. He likely slates as a guard on the next level.

Although Large had visited SMU on multiple occasions, the Mustangs only offered him less than a month ago. As soon as that offer came in, the Golden State-native got back to Texas over the weekend and took some incredible visit photos with the ski mask.

King Large (image courtesy: @bagchaser.drafty/Instagram)

Don’t let King Large get loose on the open court, because he will dunk all over you.

King Large (image courtesy: @bagchaser.drafty/Instagram)

And then he picked up the sledgehammer and went to work.

Locked one in… @K_LargeDaGreat I want you here too bro.. let’s make it happen.🐎 #ponyup pic.twitter.com/TQQjFblFDi — Tyler Aronson (@TylerAronson9) June 17, 2023

To cap things off, Large took some time for some much-needed R&R. The bubble gun, which made for some incredible recruiting photos, made an appearance in his commitment video.

King Large (image courtesy: @bagchaser.drafty)

Large chose SMU over 19 other offers. Colorado State and Oregon were the two most pressing suitors.

Although he has yet to begin his senior year of high school, King Large is already a college football legend.