SMU Powerbroker Drops All-Time Alpha Line About $200 Million Commitment To Join ACC, Proves Oil Money Is Just Different

SMU’s admission into the ACC won’t come cheap, but the people responsible for bankrolling the Mustangs have no worries about writing huge checks.

SMU will join the ACC starting next year along with Stanford and Cal, but won’t get a share of media revenue for the foreseeable future.

To make up the gap, David Miller, the chairman of the school’s board of trustees, and a small handful of other wealthy oil men and business executives have committed $200 million to make sure the Mustangs are competitive, despite not having a media payout, according to Yahoo Sports.

SMU’s transition to the ACC is being aided by a $200 million commitment from wealthy businessmen and oil men. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the average person might not be able to even fathom the idea of writing $200 million worth of checks, the oil tycoon and his friends don’t seem to be worried one bit.

“It’s a couple hundred million dollars. I’m not losing sleep over it,” the billionaire powerbroker responded when asked by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips about the $200 million commitment, according to the Yahoo Sports profile.

SMU joins the ACC in 2024. A small group of wealthy businessmen and oil tycoons have committed $200 million to make sure the Mustangs remain competitive. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Mustangs have some very rich backers.

There’s being rich, there’s being wealthy and then there’s being oil wealthy. The only thing that really can top it is extreme tech wealth, and the number of names on that list is very small.

Oil money makes the world go round in Texas. The state is funded to a significant degree by the oil and energy industries.

If you hit it big, then you’ll have more money than you know what to do with. There’s not many NFL owners who probably would consider $200 million throwaway money.

There’s different numbers online for David Miller’s net worth, and the range is huge. Those sites shouldn’t be trusted, but what I can say for sure is anyone able to just write a check for $200 million and not think about it has more money than they could ever spend.

Will SMU be a solid football program in the ACC? (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SMU has always been a potential sleeping giant due to its resources. With a quick $200 million injection, the Mustangs will definitely not feel lacking for resources in the ACC. It should be fascinating to see where the program goes starting in 2024. Clearly, rich powerbrokers in Dallas won’t hesitate to spend monster money.