Smoky Mountain High: Denver Broncos’ Home Stadium Abruptly Set Ablaze

The Broncos are fired up this offseason.

Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High abruptly set ablaze on Thursday. The flame spread through 1,000 square feet of the venue, which required the fire department’s assistance.

No injuries were noted from the scene, according to early reports.

Visitors at Empower detected the fire around 2:15 p.m. (MDT). The fire was extinguished roughly 30 minutes later.

Clouds of black smoke formed from the hasty blaze, which the fire department said started near a construction site within the venue. Seventy-five firefighters responded to the scene.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

More after the fire photos from our drone. pic.twitter.com/oOUvBTqS2v — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

When you go on a tour at Broncos Stadium and have to interrupt your tour guide to let him know there’s some seats on fire across the field… pic.twitter.com/4DZmTnclsD — Kate Braboy (@katebraboy) March 24, 2022

“A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire,” the Denver Fire Department tweeted out on Thursday.

The department’s official statement also pointed out that the fire started around the suite and third-level seating.

Passions are burning hot in Broncos country as rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver offense hand the keys to their newly acquired QB, Russell Wilson.

Coming off his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, which produced the organization’s lone championship in 2013-14, Wilson now joins a loaded cast of receivers and defensive personnel awaiting in Denver.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, threw for 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021-22.

Last season marked Wilson’s fourth consecutive year with a QBR over 100: demonstrating that he’s got what it takes to handle the heat.

