‘Smokey Bear’ Was Smokin’ As Thanksgiving Day Parade Thirst Trap

Smokey Bear came out smokin’ during Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as viewers were taken aback as to why the bear was looking so buff.

The beloved character, who for decades taught us how to prevent forest fires, sparked his own social media blaze as he floated through the streets of New York City.

SINCE WHEN IS SMOKEY BEAR ZADDY BAIT pic.twitter.com/dh7DSjezCc — Chaos Goddess she/her (@yourbirdgirl) November 24, 2022

“SMOKEY BEAR” BECAME “SMOKE SHOW BEAR”

Smokey Bear has always been featured as shirtless, however viewers noticed he looked a bit more beefed up in this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

smokey bear hasn’t been skipping chest day, that’s for sure — Sean Kennedy, MPH (@phealthsean) November 24, 2022

Aye yo why did Smokey bear have a defined chest?? — Vance ♡ (@angel_cummies) November 24, 2022

Battle of the jacked muscle balloons.. I think Smokey Bear can take Goku pic.twitter.com/2Y3PNjSxk0 — Parade Balloon Mouse (@DarioMouse) November 24, 2022

Smokey Bear was born in 1944 when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council created the fictional character as a symbol to promote forest-fire prevention. His famous slogan — “Only YOU can prevent forest fires” — became synonymous with helping save America’s wildlife and infrastructure.

In 2007, they redesigned Smokey to be leaner with more distinctive features. The new look helped get its message across today.

Smokey Bear looks buff. I will prevent forest fires Mr. Bear. Promise. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade — Erin Leigh Waller (@erinleighwaller) November 24, 2022

Based on the reactions on social media, don’t be surprised if you see Smokey in future fitness commercials. Dad bod? 2023 is gonna be the year of the Papa Bear Bod.

I can hear the pitch line now: “Do you want to be a Yogi Bear or a Smokey Bear?”