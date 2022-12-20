Slovenian Priest Bullied Me Into Having A ‘Holy Trinity’ Threesome, Nun Claims

In a new explosive report out of Europe, a nun is accusing a Slovenian priest of using mind control to force her into having threesomes and watching porn with him during her time serving in a Slovenian convent.

The nun told an Italian newspaper Sunday that Marko Ivan Rupnik, 68, used his ‘psycho-spiritual’ control over her and it led to multiple sexual experiences with Father Marko, including threesomes that would purportedly replicate a three-way relationship between God, Jesus and Holy Spirits, the Daily Mail reported.

The nun described it as an “abuse of conscience.”

Father Marko Ivan Rupnik (right) is accused of having sexual relations with “nearly 20” nuns during his time working in Slovenia. / Getty Images / RomeReport.com

Rupnik is known inside the church for his church artwork which includes mosaics at the Basilica of Lourdes in France. In his private time away from creating art, he was allegedly manipulating nuns into watching porn and pretty much being a scumbag of the highest order. Allegedly, of course.

“He should have been stopped 30 years ago,” the nun told the Italian newspaper.

Here’s where things get interesting –– the Jesuits admitted last week that Rupnik had been excommunicated for using confessional time to absolve a woman he’d been having sexual relations with.

You’re damn right that’s some major drama. The church considers it grounds for automatic excommunication and it can only be “lifted if he admits to the crime and repents,” according to the Associated Press.

Now comes the threesome allegations. More church drama.

The nun claims Marko took her virginity and claims he abused “nearly 20” nuns during his reign of terror in Slovenia. He wanted “sex with as many women as possible,” the sister alleges.

“His sexual obsession was not impromptu but profoundly connected to his concept of art and his theological thinking,” she contined. The nun also describes a “very violent masturbation that I could not stop and during which I lost my virginity, an episode that led to urgent demands for oral sex.”