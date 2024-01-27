Slim Jim Reverses Course, Will Now Remain WWE Royal Rumble Sponsor After Vince McMahon Ouster

Videos by OutKick

Slim Jim is getting ready to “snap back into it” as the beef jerky company and long-time running sponsor of World Wrestling Entertainment has reversed course and will now once again be a part of tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

On Friday night, Slim Jim released a statement announcing that the company was ending its relationship with the wrestling promotion after ex-WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for multiple charges including sex trafficking and emotional and physical harassment. The former WWE CEO McMahon was the executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, which took over control of the WWE last year.

Slim Jim initially said that its decision to withdraw promoting tonight’s Royal Rumble event “reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community.”

However, after McMahon resigned last night from his Executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, Slim Jim has resumed its partnership with the WWE.

Statement that Slim Jim issued to me:



“After the departure of Vince McMahon, and discussions with WWE TKO senior leadership, Slim Jim has decided to re-enter the Royal Rumble”. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 27, 2024

MCMAHON DENIES ALL CHARGES

Despite McMahon stepping down from his previously held positions, he has denied any wrongdoing and intends to fight this in court.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon told Deadline. “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

Grant is also requesting that a judge declare a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that she signed with WWE “void and unenforceable,” so that more details can come out. In 2022, Grant and McMahon came to terms on an NDA which included McMahon paying her $3 million after allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, Grant says that McMahon paid only $1 million of the $3 that she is owed.

Vince McMahon has issued a statement to @Deadline following his resignation from TKO



Full story: https://t.co/i7JMH0g2Ff pic.twitter.com/O1CJpvJ21l — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 27, 2024

MCMAHON LIKELY GONE FOR GOOD

Vince McMahon initially stepped down during that time over Grant’s and other women’s allegations of sexual misconduct, however just a year later he returned to head the WWE before it was merged last year with the UFC and branded the “TKO Group.” He then received his new executive chairmanship role while also receiving a percentage of stock options and ownership.

However, it seems that this is the end for the 78-year-old Vince McMahon as there is no doubt that he was pressured to step down entirely due to major sponsors like Slim Jim saying they were cutting all ties with the company if he remained in power. It’s also worth noting that the WWE’s recent massive $5 billion partnership with Netflix also had something to do with him being forced to step down – Netflix doesn’t want any part of that right now either as it looks to build its relationship with the wrestling organization.

The Royal Rumble will still take place tonight at 8pm ET on Peacock.