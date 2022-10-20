Slight Edge to Georgia Tech vs. Virginia

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 ET

Sometimes we are stuck with games that aren’t super exciting, but fun nonetheless. That’s what I think we will get from Virginia and Georgia Tech on Thursday night. So far on the season, Virginia has a 2-4 record and Georgia Tech has a 3-3 record for the year. They are pretty evenly matched teams. Let’s take a look and see what happens here.

Virginia has dropped the past three games they have played. The three teams they played were pretty decent overall, Louisville, Duke, and Syracuse were all teams that should have (and did) beat Virginia. Their last win was against Old Dominion and they were only able to win the game by two points. That’s a game they really should’ve won with ease. They aren’t doing poorly with their offense overall, but they don’t have much success in converting their opportunities. Part of that is turnovers – quarterback Brennan Armstrong has already thrown seven interceptions and just five touchdowns on the year. The team averages roughly 18 points per game, but hasn’t scored more than three touchdowns in any games except for the opener against Richmond. On defense, the team isn’t that bad, but they are on the field too often and get tired then allow points.

Georgia Tech isn’t a really good team, but they are getting better, playing better, and are the better team in this game. It seems funny to say because their offense isn’t exciting and their defense isn’t good either. In their last two games though, they stole two that they probably didn’t deserve to win. They took Duke to overtime last game and pulled it out. That was coming off of a victory over #24-ranked Pitt on the road. Georgia Tech does try to throw the ball regularly, but they don’t have much success. Quarterback Jeff Sims has completed less than 60% of passes this season. He also runs the ball about once for every two passes he throws. You can run on Virginia, but it is easier to pass on them.

I’m taking Georgia Tech to win this game and cover the -3 spread. If it was higher, I’d probably consider taking Virginia. We are looking at two teams that are currently not in the same form. Virginia might have used the extended break to put together a good plan and be ready for this one, but Georgia Tech could’ve done the same and should have the momentum plus home field advantage. Lay the points with them.

