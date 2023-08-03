Videos by OutKick

WNBA superstar Skylar Diggins-Smith may or may not return to the hardwood in 2023. The 33-year-old is currently away from the Phoenix Mercury after the birth of her second child earlier this year.

She could choose to sit out the entire WNBA season. She could choose to get back to the team tomorrow.

Nobody really knows her plans and her teammates are remaining mum on her status.

She’s one of the top players in the whole league and when you’re done having a child, who knows how long it takes your body to get back? It’s up in the air. We know as much as you. And so that’s that. — Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham at the end of June

Brittney Griner did not seem concerned with Diggins-Smith’s timeline when asked.

Above my pay grade, that’s a great question for the people above me. Last night, she hit me and told me congrats on the All-Star, and I asked her how the fam’s doing, how everything’s going. People get too tied up in basketball. We’re all human, we have families and we have other things that are bigger than basketball. It was good to talk to her. — Brittney Griner at the end of June

When that question was brought to general manager Jim Pitman, who was asked directly if he would like to see Diggins-Smith in a Mercury uniform this season, he said only that “she’s on maternity leave right now.” The six-time All-Star will be a free agent after this year.

Diggins-Smith told Essence in May that returning from pregnancy is “a process.”

Your body changes and everybody carries differently. You just have to really sit back and realize what you’ve done, what your body has done. Give your body time to heal, give your body time to recover, give yourself grace during this time […] I’m not really worried about snapping back. I just want to enjoy this time with my daughter. — Skylar Diggins-Smith, via Essence

Meanwhile, she has been seen putting shots up and looks like she is working back.

Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith is seen practicing with Bridget Pettis, a Mercury legend.

Credits go to Bridget Pettis' Instagram story. #ValleyTogether #WNBA pic.twitter.com/vXm9RjqPnK — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) June 23, 2023

There is no denying that when she is on the court, Diggins-Smith is one of the greatest to ever do it.

And yet, her treatment while away from Phoenix is under scrunity.

Skylar Diggins-Smith says that the Mercury wants nothing to do with her while she’s out.

Diggins-Smith turned 33 on August 2. The team, which she has been a part of since 2020, did not wish her a happy birthday.

It did last year, in 2022.

Not in 2023.

When asked why that was, Diggins-Smith pointed at management. She claimed that they told her that she is not affiliated with the team, outside of required payments, while on maternity leave.

They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys. We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources. But I still love the X-Factor!! https://t.co/lcDb05fVVg — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) August 3, 2023

Phoenix won’t let her have access to any of the team resources.

Sadly, no…or any massage therapists, chiropractor, chefs, strength and conditioning, nutritionist accessibility, etc… they EVERY other player has access to.

However I’m still down 48lbs on my own and I’m feeling great! 💪🏽 https://t.co/rRkJpIxysF — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) August 3, 2023

Diggins-Smith did not stop there. She alluded to the reports from early July that teased a possible trade and went off.

It was all good when I was leaving for personal time!!

But when I’m leaving bc I was having complications and scared of risking my child….while leading the league in minutes (pregnant). Trade her? — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) August 3, 2023

And don’t think I didn’t see all the “think pieces” that had so much to say! — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) August 3, 2023

With all of that said, Diggins-Smith is choosing to find the positive, though it came with a cryptic jab at the image for which she has been painted time and time again.

But I’m fine with being distanced….bc now I can’t possibly be the villain anymore — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) August 3, 2023

This is not the first instance of pregnancy/maternity concerns in the WNBA this season. It happened in Las Vegas with Dearica Hamby and resulted in punishment for the Aces.

Will the Mercury be the next team to be investigated? Will Diggins-Smith’s claims be the cause?