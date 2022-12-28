Skinny Shaquille O’Neal Wants To Start Doing Underwear Ads With Sons

Shaquille O’Neal has a New Years resolution that I can almost guarantee nobody saw coming: lose enough weight to fire off a couple underwear ads with his son. Little out of the box for me, personally, but Shaq has always been a loose cannon.

The NBA Hall of Famer has dropped a considerable amount of weight already this year and plans to lose at least 20 pounds more by the spring. If the big man can pull it off, he’s getting Calvin Klein on the horn STAT!

“I lost 40 pounds,” O’Neal told Entertainment Tonight this week. “I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons.”

Shaquille O’Neal wants to lose 60 pounds by March.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Shaquille O’Neal turns 51 in March, gives weight-loss secrets

I’m not sure I’d be thrilled to turn on the TV and see Shaq in a pair of briefs, but I do LOVE him in The General commercials, so maybe he’d make it work?

O’Neal turns 51 in March and wants to celebrate the big day by officially losing 60 pounds. The former NBA legend and current TNT analyst said some recent blood work scared him straight and he’s been a weight-loss machine ever since.

“The weight just fell off. I’m not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I’m still 75 percent,” said O’Neal, who cut out bread and carbs and started walking at least 30 minutes a day.

“I think I could get the Marky Wahlberg look,” he weirdly added. “I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg.”

I’m sold. Give ’em hell, Shaq!