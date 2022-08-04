Skate Crime Goes Down In Canada After One Man Slashes Opponent With Blade

The unspoken Golden Rule of sports, and combat, has long been to never touch another’s man hair or face.

One man from the Barnaby Adult Safe Hockey League in Canada objected and kicked an opponent’s face with the blade of his skate — not only breaking the rule but destroying the notion that all Canadians are nice.

A brawl broke out between the two men in the third period of an ASHL game on July 29, played at the Scotia Barn in Burnaby, British Columbia.

One of the men escalated the matter by landing a kick to his opponent’s face and slashing the man, which required assistance from emergency medical staff and the authorities.

The man that kicked his opponent received an indefinite suspension from the league. The ASHL released a statement regarding the incident, “The conduct and on-ice behavior depicted in the video in no way aligns with the values of our league and the rules of the game.

“While we acknowledge that the total prevention of incidents like this is not possible, we will continue to ensure that such incidents are treated with appropriate supplemental discipline, including the potential for a player to be permanently expelled from the league.”

Burnaby RCMP announced that they are investigating the skate crime.

“Burnaby RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries,” the authorities announced.

“During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment,” the police added. “Burnaby RCMP is in possession of video showing one angle of the incident, which has been collected as evidence. Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses.”

If the attacker is guilty of the crime, he’ll have to face some time … in jail.

