SJSU Can Expose USC’s Defense

San Jose State University vs. USC, 8:00 ET

There aren’t many games this week for college football, especially in comparison to the huge slate of games we will get next week when all teams are in action. As for this week, there are some pretty popular teams playing, we get Notre Dame, USC, Vanderbilt, Hawaii, and San Diego State. Though it is just a small slate of football, I still have a bet for these games and I’m going to share it here. This matchup is between San Jose State and USC.

There isn’t much hype around SJSU, at least not in comparison to USC. These teams come into the game with very different expectations. For example, SJSU will be happy to just make a bowl game. If USC doesn’t make the College Football Playoffs, it will be a bit of a disappointment. SJSU has a solid offense though and if it gets rolling they could make it a long night for the Spartans defense. Led by Chevan Cordeiro, they have a chance to continue pushing their offense. Last season Cordeiro led the Mountain West in both yards and touchdowns. He’s better as a passer, but he can also tuck the ball and run when needed. How the defense will fare against the Spartans is another story completely. I don’t expect SJSU to turn the ball over in the game, so they shouldn’t handicap their defense with bad field position. Still, just because the Spartans don’t get great starting positions, doesn’t mean they will succeed at keeping them off the scoreboard.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 02: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws a touchdown pass against the Tulane Green Wave in the second quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

USC comes into the year with high expectations. You get Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman winner, coming back under center for the Spartans. Will he be able to follow his spectacular season with an even better one? It is hard to top 4500 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, but it is possible. The offense will take care of business against pretty much any team. They are that good. However, the biggest issue is their defense. It was the issue last season and if improvements aren’t made, it is hard to imagine that they will stay at the top of the standings. This is a bit of a warmup game for them, but it won’t be a cakewalk for the squad. It would be a nice early-season statement to see them stop Cordeiro or at least force some turnovers. I’m sure they know the importance of this game.

USC can put up points on just about anyone and I’d be surprised if they score fewer than 42. If they give up three touchdowns that still puts this game at just 63 points. I feel like the total is a bit high here and I’m not expecting a huge total in this one. I’d lean toward the under. But, the more obvious play here is to take the points. 31 is too many for the Trojans defense to cover when they are working to become a better unit. Take the points and hope SJSU can keep it close.

