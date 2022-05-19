Sixers Guard Danny Green Defends CP3 Over Brutal Comments By Patrick Beverley

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley is the dose of necessary evil that the NBA deserves.

While his talk repeatedly stands taller than his play, the vet still knows how to get in opposing players’ heads.

Beverley was interviewed by ESPN on Monday, with the network surely expecting the boisterous player to sound off on the Phoenix Suns’ disappointing postseason exit.

After watching one of his many foes, Suns point guard Chris Paul, get throttled by the Dallas Mavericks (123-90) on Sunday, Pat Bev remarked that CP3 is nothing more than a traffic cone when it comes to playing defense — claiming that players now hope to get matched up against the nine-time NBA All-Defensive selection in Paul.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green stood up for the OG and went after Beverley’s critiques on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green.

Green didn’t pull any punches.

“People target you, too, Pat Bev,” Green responded. “You ain’t playing no f***ing defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. Time and time again, I’ve seen Luka call you’re a** ‘little man, ‘he’s too f***ing small’ and go right at you every chance he got.”

Green added, “When you’re talking about a Hall of Famer you can critique, but the disrespect I think was taken a little far.”

Beverley and the Timberwolves were bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Memphis Grizzlies, 4-2. His postseason averages weren’t too shabby this year: tallying 11.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 32.3 minutes of action a night.

