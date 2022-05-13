Sixers’ Danny Green Leaves Game With Knee Injury; Ruled OUT For Game 6

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green exited Game 6 against the Miami Heat on Thursday after suffering an apparent left knee injury.

Sixers center Joel Embiid was driving baseline and accidentally landed on Green as he went for a layup.

Green’s knee was caught between Embiid and Heat forward PJ Tucker when the Philly center gave some friendly fire. Early reports fear that Green suffered severe ligament damage.

The 34-year-old had to be assisted off the court, unable to place weight on his left knee.

Philadelphia’s staff announced that Green was downgraded to OUT for the rest of Game 6 shortly after the injury.

Danny Green was helped off the floor after an apparent knee injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bDiK0qlQRf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2022

OutKick’s ProFootballDoc reacted to the footage and assessed that Green “will miss a lot more than the rest of this game.”

Will miss a lot more than the rest of this game. 🙏 https://t.co/wmIK7xqmYj — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) May 13, 2022

Miami leads the series, 3-2, and is headed into the fourth quarter of Game 6 with momentum to close things out.

Stay tuned with OutKick as more details emerge on Green’s injury.