Six Attorneys General Threaten To Investigate NFL’s Treatment Of Women

Six attorneys general have sent a letter to the NFL expressing their “grave concerns” about allegations of “a workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James led the letter that was addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and sent on Wednesday. Attorneys general from Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, and Massachusetts also signed.

The letter threatens to “use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League.”

The letter can also be read here.

The New York Times published a report in February citing allegations from more than 30 former NFL employees about a “demoralizing” culture, despite the league vowing to hire and promote women after the Ray Rice scandal.

“We, the attorneys general of New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington State, are deeply committed to enforcing federal, state, and local antidiscrimination laws that protect workers and further equality of opportunity for employees throughout our states,” the letter reads. “With 1100 employees at the N.F.L., 37% of whom are women and 30% of whom are people of color, it is imperative that you ensure that all employees are treated equally, fairly and with the dignity they deserve.”

The letter sent to Goodell mentions that female employees told the Times that they were held back and criticized for their tone of voice, were subjected to unwanted touching from male bosses, were passed over for promotions based on their gender, and were pushed out for complaining about discrimination. The letter also states that some former female employees have since learned that there are no records of their complaints of gender discrimination.

“All of this is entirely unacceptable and potentially unlawful. The N.F.L. must do better—pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace. Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League.”

The NFL has not yet commented on the matter.

