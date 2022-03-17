Sister Jean Is Back, Will Be In Attendance For Loyola-Chicago’s First Round Matchup Vs. Ohio State

If Loyola-Chicago is going to the NCAA Tournament, then you oughta believe Sister Jean is coming with ’em.

With the No. 10 seed Ramblers (25-7) set to take on No. 7 seed Ohio State (19-11) in the First Round of the South Region Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh, Sports Illustrated has reported that Sister Jean will be attendance.

The 102-year-old religious sister from Loyola-Chicago is no stranger to attending big games. She originally gained fame during the Ramblers’ historic Final Four run in 2018, the program’s first since 1963.

Sister Jean was there every step of the way and returned during Loyola-Chicago’s run to the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

So for those of you who went with the Buckeyes in your brackets, beware: Sister Jean reportedly has the Ramblers going to the Elite Eight. And she isn’t wrong often.

