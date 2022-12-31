BYU Announces Death Of Freshman Player

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has died.
The Cougars announced late Friday night that the freshman lineman passed away. “Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again,” the Cougars tweeted to fans.
Head coach Kalani Sitake sent a follow-up tweet shortly after the news broke giving his “condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief.”
BYU told fans Veikoso died “in a tragic construction accident that took place in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai’i, on Friday.”
He was just 22-years old.
Prior to joining BYU, Sione Veikoso served a full-time mission from 2018-20 in Brazil, and then started his college career at Arizona State. He eventually transferred to the Cougars and appeared in one game in 2022.
Out of high school, he was a three star recruit with offers from ASU, BYU, Washington State and Oregon State.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the BYU community and Sione Veikoso’s family during this incredibly tragic and difficult time.