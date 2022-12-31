BYU Announces Death Of Freshman Player

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has died.

The Cougars announced late Friday night that the freshman lineman passed away. “Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again,” the Cougars tweeted to fans.

On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione's family and friends during this extremely difficult time.



Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Bn0oW4kylY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 31, 2022

Head coach Kalani Sitake sent a follow-up tweet shortly after the news broke giving his “condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief.”

We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione! https://t.co/F2xSEynQpM — Kalani F Sitake (@kalanifsitake) December 31, 2022

BYU told fans Veikoso died “in a tragic construction accident that took place in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai’i, on Friday.”

He was just 22-years old.

BYU player Sione Veikoso dead at 22. He died in a construction accident. (Credit: Instagram)

Prior to joining BYU, Sione Veikoso served a full-time mission from 2018-20 in Brazil, and then started his college career at Arizona State. He eventually transferred to the Cougars and appeared in one game in 2022.

Out of high school, he was a three star recruit with offers from ASU, BYU, Washington State and Oregon State.

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso dead at 22. He died in a construction accident in Hawaii. (Credit: BYU Football)

Our thoughts and prayers are with the BYU community and Sione Veikoso’s family during this incredibly tragic and difficult time.