Single Paige Spiranac Cranks Up Golf Season Content, Nasty Daytona Motorcycle Crash & Laying Down Carpet Stripes

Videos by OutKick

It’s Friday and that means it’s time to unload things floating around in my brain

Will courses pass on higher fuel costs to their golf carts? I cannot understand why Costco won’t bring back their Air Kirkland BBQ Mower shoes that were $14.99 There’s something completely satisfying about cordoning off part of the yard with temporary fence and clearing it of landmines…and then not letting the dog back in there until the ground is dry in May There’s something satisfying about taking the dog to an open field and letting her rip across the turf as I’m launching tree branches I’m starting to think having nuclear bombs isn’t as important as finding a franchise quarterback I am going to destroy the man cave tonight with college basketball and The Players while crushing a pretzel bite tray — it’s been a long week Have I mentioned lately how much I hate creating new website accounts for just about everything in life? I’m happy for all the retirees who were bored in Florida without baseball I heard a bizarre COVID golf course closure story this week that I hope to write a story about in the coming days It’s time to hang the mini-basketball rim on the basement door It’s also time to make sure the printer works to print the brackets Get with your buddies and just shoot the breeze My wife got a bonus at work Thursday; she deserves so much more I’m so damn proud of what we have going with Morning Screencaps, and I’m so happy that you guys get so much joy out of it.

Have a great weekend. I’m going to let the readers take it from here.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

On our sons celebrating victories in their own careers

I want to start with this email from Eddie from Acworth because I’m sure it will remind many of us about those first professional jobs that might not have been the flashiest of jobs, but they turn into moments we reflect on later in life and realize those were the jobs that set us up for decades to come.

• Eddie from Acworth writes:

My college-aged son landed a job with the Braves last year and as a lifelong Braves fan, he was thrilled. His job consisted of standing in front of the suites and telling people where the bathrooms/bars were all while being able to watch every single home game from the best view in the park.

Oh, and he got paid to do it. He saw every game in person leading up to and thru the World Series. I got to experience some of these games with him and was of course with him at our home when we won it all in Houston. Quite an experience to share with your son.

The best part of all this is what he received yesterday from his boss-picture attached. He gets a ring as an employee. How cool is that? Now baseball needs to get their act together so we can watch our World Champs defend their title!

####

Talk about a life-changing email. Are you kidding me? A World Series ring? Theeee World Series ring? From the sound of things, Eddie’s son understands the magnitude of what this means to the rest of his life. Even if he flames out of the baseball/sports career, he can bust out that ring in garage beer situations.

Eddie’s son has a social life resume headliner for the rest of his life and he should have zero shame using it to his advantage. You earned that ring.

And now Eddie’s son has that deep connection with a franchise that’s going to lead to bigger things than telling people where to find a bar. What an early career job in professional sports.

On March Madness

• T Augs writes:

It’s too bad that the First Four pits the #16s against each other and the last four in against each other because the dream match up that the NCAA likes to facilitate when they can would be a First Four game between Wright State and UD…Now, that would be must-see viewing here in SW OH.

Actually, if they have Wright State play one night and UD the next, should be a great atmosphere both nights… I think UD has to get to the A-10 Finals at least to have a chance to dance since as of now all of “the experts” still have UD behind X who has lost like 22 of their last 25 (insert eye roll).

On living the New Balance lifestyle

• Mark W. writes:

The New Balance line up- from formal meeting to mowing.

On spring fever

• Jim M. in West Lafayette, IN writes

Once again your morning screencaps saves the day.

I loved the email from Guy G. from western NY. With all the Russia-Ukrainian bad news, to gas going over $4 a gallon (probably on its way to $5), to the Biden administration trying to knife a NATO ally (Poland) in the back; I needed to see his letter.

Spring is coming. And while I don’t have the land Guy does, I too am looking towards spring. Buying seeds and starting them for the garden, getting the flower beds ready for re-mulching, repair some raised beds, moving gardens around and having to build new fences to stop the rabbits and other burrowing animals, not to mention rotating “crops” to avoid a nasty tomato blight from last year.

I’ve already pruned fruit trees, and am getting ready to spray the apples. And scheduling my traveling garden equipment guy to come in to do annual maintenance on tillers, mowers and pressure washers – because if I tried to do those Hard Things beyond changing the oil, none of the equipment would be operable.

Love what you do. And today you helped remind me what I like to do when work and other obligations give me time. It’s a lot better than all the garbage going on in the world, foisted on us by leadership that doesn’t lead and is borderline incompetent. Thanks.

• Indy Daryl writes:

Joe,

To paraphrase one of my favorite shows: full grill, full glass, full family, can’t lose!

Other thoughts:

Bill L is definitely who I would want to hang out with after a grueling TNML day. Would make those insanely hot august mowing sessions even more worth it, knowing that I was gonna share one of his homebrews with him at the end of it.

Is Jeremy M a prophet? I couldn’t agree more that we love our lawns because it is a place we get to control. I may be newer on the love of lawn train, but his word hit a chord with me. The world truly is filled with beauty!

Do I give a rip about college basketball? Not at all. Do I love watching March Madness? You bet your freaking ass I do!! Would absolutely love to participate, however poorly, in a bracket challenge.

Are you gonna do a TNML kick-off event? I am sure there are some in the “region” that would make a trip to kick off the season!

And finally, as a lifelong Broncos fan, I am absolutely thrilled to have Russel Wilson on my team!! I am sure it will be rough at times, but at least we have a QB who isn’t Osweiler, or Lynch, or Siemian, or Bridgewater, or Lock, or any other random 6’4” dude who can throw a football somewhat hard.

Numbers from :

In college basketball today, 31 of the 61 games (50.8%) involving at least one Division I team were decided by one or two possessions (6 points or less).



That's the highest percentage on any single day with at least 60 games since the 3-point line was adopted in 1986-87. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 11, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Dorsey (@ella_dorsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Dorsey (@ella_dorsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Dorsey (@ella_dorsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Dorsey (@ella_dorsey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Swanberg (@mollyyswanberg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Swanberg (@mollyyswanberg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Swanberg (@mollyyswanberg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌐 IFBB PRO Charisse Briguera (@yesitscharisse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌐 IFBB PRO Charisse Briguera (@yesitscharisse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌐 IFBB PRO Charisse Briguera (@yesitscharisse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Lowe (@lilyloweky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Lowe (@lilyloweky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Lowe (@lilyloweky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Lowe (@lilyloweky)

Sudden rain can make things treacherous at @DAYTONA, and it caught Supersport rider Christian Miranda and a couple of other riders by surprise during qualifying for the Daytona 200. Miranda and the other riders were protected from serious harm by his safety gear. #Motorsport pic.twitter.com/xQ3yp419eE — MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica) March 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL MEMES (@nflmemes_ig)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything Buffalo (@everythingbuffalo)

Most WINS in the #NFL since 2000. pic.twitter.com/bi1NAwNsaA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 10, 2022

OH HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/4jOCHKnG5Q — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 11, 2022

It was all downhill after Philly kicked out the fan in the Simmons Jersey & diaper pic.twitter.com/F1TJyhssN7 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) March 11, 2022

Look at those fresh stripes! 👀 pic.twitter.com/wiHVSFoY62 — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) March 11, 2022

🗣️"Mowing season starts next week."



Yes Deb, it's here. https://t.co/3cJD5csYxc — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) March 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groupchat Golf Memes (@groupchat_golf_memes)

One more time 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/pNvYMf0NmA — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) March 11, 2022

I saw this on the way home from work. The man had his arm around his dog and the dog was wearing a helmet and aviator glasses.

This is love y'all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2vveyBSE90 — 💜 Stephanie (@TheRealJavaMama) March 10, 2022

Best Hair in the Hancock County Jail competition really heating up pic.twitter.com/g5RIAAHdy9 — Assholes Of Findlay (@findlayassholes) March 11, 2022

“You know, that one French actor, ‘Juicy Smooooolyay’… has anyone seen Kanye West” https://t.co/5VsFWdrNCk — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) March 11, 2022

OH MY GOD ITS TOO REAL! 😂 pic.twitter.com/E2HRxhtIpz — THE FALL OF IDEALS 15 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR! (@philthatremains) March 10, 2022

Gas prices this morning at a station in West Hollywood. Premium is just under $8 a gallon. https://t.co/s9J8YHg8Lm pic.twitter.com/YFvPEiMTUS — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @super69sports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial)

Equipped with a swimming pool, golf putting green and a helipad. — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Charles Parker (@joshuacparker)

A piping hot bowl of ketamine porridge! @CBP Memphis finds special K in two boxes of British, organic baby food destined for NY state:https://t.co/5vSufOZL8H pic.twitter.com/UEbUFdIqfs — CBP Gulf Coast (@CBPGulfCoast) March 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Onion (@theonion)

What a beautiful mess pic.twitter.com/1uDoGiRd2c — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L E X A N D R A👩🏼‍🍳 (@simplefood4you)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girl Inspire Travel (@inspiretravelgirls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turks and Caicos Islands (@turksandcaicos)