Singer Ends Up Taking A Trip To The Hospital After A Living Room Pole Dancing Session Goes Horribly Wrong

Peruvian singer, model, dancer and actress Leslie Shaw took an unplanned trip to the emergency room earlier this week. A living room pole dancing session, next to her Christmas tree, went horribly wrong as the pole failed, sending her flying straight into the hardwood floor.

The 33-year-old had her camera rolling at the time and shared the unfortunate fail, along with the trip to the hospital, with her 3.3 million Instagram followers. The video starts off innocent enough with Shaw making her way over to the pole in a pair of ridiculous high heel platform shoes.

Leslie Shaw attends BASIC Magazine 20th Anniversary Issue Release At Mila Lounge Private Club in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MILA)

After a quick walk around the pole with a one-hand grip, she went for a move that the pole was not prepared for. Then mid-spin the pole, which was not secured in the ceiling, came loose and sent her flying to the floor.

Shaw landed hard on her right arm and was immediately in pain. While on the ground screaming, like the true professional that she is, she adjusted the camera to make sure she was in the shot.

This is a level of professionalism that you rarely see in the wild. The singer also made sure the camera was rolling as paramedics arrived to transport her to the hospital.

Unfortunately, her heels were left behind. That was a missed opportunity on her part.

Thankfully Leslie Shaw Was Able To Avoid Complete Pole Dancing Disaster

Shaw explained the pole dancing failure in the caption of the video, which went from the failure all the way through her miraculous recovery. She said, “Monday night I had one of the biggest fears of my life.”

“As every afternoon I always dance on the pipe I have in the living room of my house, after I had been spinning a few minutes I start a new recording and turning I fell, the pain in right shoulder and arm were intense,” she continued.

“What worried me most was that within a few hours, the next day I was supposed to shoot one of the most ambitious music videos of my career. Passed by emergency and luckily nothing major.”

Shaw also included a message for her haters. She let them know they’re the reason she was posting the triumph over her failure.

She added, “This is to see that your bad vibe does not break me down and yesterday recorded my videoclip without problems I am stronger than your envy.”

Take that haters. While I woke up this morning not knowing who Leslie Shaw is, I can say she’s made a fan out of me.

I don’t know if it’s the stripper pole in the living room that did it – I do have a soft spot for stripper pole in the living room people. Or if it’s the that fact that she didn’t let the trip to the ER keep her from kicking ass and taking names during her music video.

Let’s say a little from column A and a little from column B. As one of her newer fans I hope she gets some help securing the stripper pole before she hopes back on.