Singer and Gallen Have the Edge Over Hitters Tonight

The Royals and Diamondbacks both don’t have much left to play for this season aside from evaluating talent. Luckily for both of them, they have the opportunity to check out one of their pitchers that are turning in really nice seasons.

For the Diamondbacks, we’ve talked quite a bit about Merrill Kelly, but Zac Gallen is quietly having a season that any pitcher would be proud of. He is 12th in the major league in ERA, and in the top-30 for strikeouts. He has been successful in just about any situation as well. At home, he has a 2.92 ERA and has only allowed five home runs there. So far in August, he has started four games, went 27 innings and allowed just three earned runs. He just is throwing darts right now. In fact, those numbers are still a bit misleading for how good he has been – he’s gone 21.1 innings, allowed nine hits, and no runs. The Diamondbacks have also won his last six starts.

Brady Singer also is having a campaign that any pitcher would be proud of. He battled Shane McClanahan in his last start and the Royals came out on top. Neither starter factored in the decision, but he still went toe-to-toe with a likely Cy Young finalist. He also has provided a quality start in seven of his last eight outings. He has been fine during road starts as well. There is no reason to think that Singer can’t keep the Royals in a situation to win this game.

The play here isn’t on a side. I could see either team winning this game, I don’t even want to share a lean in this. I think this is a game to play the under on. At 7.5, there could be some sweat here, but I’ll take it at the -115 price.

