Simone Biles Tying The Knot, But Not In A Gymnast Sense

The most accomplished American gymnast in history revealed on Instagram some exciting news.

Simone Biles, 24, announced her engagement to Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens on social media Tuesday.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in the caption on Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Courtesy of Simone Biles’ Instagram.

Both Biles’ and Owens’ posts captured the Valentine’s Day moment he got down on one knee, along with photos of Owens lifting Biles into the air.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancé,” Owens said in his post.

Courtesy of Jonathan Owens’ Instagram.

ESPN reports the four-time Olympic gold medalist met the 26-year-old Owens through social media in early 2020.

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,” Biles told the Wall Street Journal in July 2021.

While Biles said she was uncertain about what’s next for her competitively, including a potential bid for the 2024 Paris Games, it seems like the Olympian is happier than ever.

