Simone Biles Mistaken For Child On Plane, Offered Coloring Book

25-year-old Simone Biles has made a career of standing tall on the big stage, winning seven Olympic medals, but she apparently wasn’t tall enough to be recognized as an adult during a recent flight.

Biles, returning home from Washington, D.C. after accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week, was offered a coloring book by a flight attendant who assumed the 4-foot-8 Olympian was a child.

The gymnast shared the story via her Instagram story, which was later captured and shared by Twitter user @mattxiv. “Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board….I said “no I’m good I’m 25,”‘ Biles wrote, along with a selfie.

i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8” pic.twitter.com/s03QHpUUH8 — matt (@mattxiv) July 9, 2022

Biles later shared that after the coloring book confusion, she was offered an adult beverage by another crew member. “The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear,” wrote Biles.

Along with16 others, she accepted her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden last Thursday. In doing so, she became the youngest person ever to receive the honor. She shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram and captioned the photo: “I’m so honored & thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award. I still have no words. I’m shocked!”

With four golds, one silver and two bronze medals to her name, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in U.S. Olympic history.

