Silent Majority Keeps Showing Power Against Woke Mob | Tomi Lahren

After a load of BS woke and moronic backlash, Jason Adlean’s song “Try that in a Small Town” skyrocketed up the charts.

Real America is speaking again so listen up.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

I’m gonna make these Final Thoughts real short and sweet tonight: We are winning.

After a symphony of mostly washed up losers and the Leftist tone deaf morons over at CMT decided to throw a tantrum over Jason Aldean’s show and accompanying music video for “Try that in a Small Town”

We the people, ya know the ones who actually listen to country music, made a point that the woke losers and executives that preside over the industry would do well to listen to.

The “controversial” song is climbing the charts and sits at No. 1 on iTunes.

Why? Because the Silent Majority is a real thing and we have real power.

And it’s about damn time we realize it and own it.

The woksters are being set back on their heels. First with Bud Light and then a cascading waterfall of conservative wins in the Supreme Court, then the major success of the anti-child trafficking film “The Sound of Freedom,” and now this Jason Andean chart-topping song.

It might seem like a minuscule thing and in the scheme of things, it might be BUT it’s symbolic of something much bigger..it’s proof that we are in fact, not the minority and not, in fact, outnumbered.

We have many battles left to fight and the 2024 election is one of those battles, it’s probably even more akin to a war at this point, and we have then ammunition, the gusto and the intestinal fortitude to win and keep winning.

If we chose to.

There are a lot of things going wrong in this country but it’s not a lost cause and we are gaining ground.

Enjoy your weekend. Turn off the news. Get outside. Be with your family. Touch grass and count your blessings. It’s not all going to hell.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

