Silent Majority Keeps Showing Power Against Woke Mob | Tomi Lahren

After a load of BS woke and moronic backlash, Jason Adlean’s song “Try that in a Small Town” skyrocketed up the charts. 

Real America is speaking again so listen up.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

I’m gonna make these Final Thoughts real short and sweet tonight: We are winning. 

After a symphony of mostly washed up losers and the Leftist tone deaf morons over at CMT decided to throw a tantrum over Jason Aldean’s show and accompanying music video for “Try that in a Small Town”

We the people, ya know the ones who actually listen to country music, made a point that the woke losers and executives that preside over the industry would do well to listen to. 

Jason Aldean And Luke Combs Have iTunes Top 2 Songs Despite Controversies

The “controversial” song is climbing the charts and sits at No. 1 on iTunes. 

Why? Because the Silent Majority is a real thing and we have real power. 

And it’s about damn time we realize it and own it.

Travis Tritt Reminds Jason Aldean Twitter Isn’t Real Life Amid Backlash For Pro-America Song

The woksters are being set back on their heels. First with Bud Light and then a cascading waterfall of conservative wins in the Supreme Court, then the major success of the anti-child trafficking film “The Sound of Freedom,” and now this Jason Andean chart-topping song.

It might seem like a minuscule thing and in the scheme of things, it might be BUT it’s symbolic of something much bigger..it’s proof that we are in fact, not the minority and not, in fact, outnumbered. 

We have many battles left to fight and the 2024 election is one of those battles, it’s probably even more akin to a war at this point, and we have then ammunition, the gusto and the intestinal fortitude to win and keep winning. 

If we chose to. 

There are a lot of things going wrong in this country but it’s not a lost cause and we are gaining ground. 

Enjoy your weekend. Turn off the news. Get outside. Be with your family. Touch grass and count your blessings. It’s not all going to hell. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care. 

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

