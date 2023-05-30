Signs Point To Under Tonight In San Francisco

Videos by OutKick

Pirates vs. Giants, 9:45 ET

I hope everyone out there had a special and enjoyable Memorial Day. Now we are all back to work and looking at bets to make in order to get a little extra side cash coming in. This hasn’t been as consistent of a baseball season for me, but with hockey and NBA winding down, baseball will be my sole focus so I hope to go on a big run soon. Tonight, we focus in on a match between the Pirates and the Giants.

The Pirates have to be the surprise of baseball. Last year it was the Orioles that surprised everyone with how well the team came together. This year, the Pirates are sitting at roughly .500 at the end of May. Before the season, if there was some sort of bet about that, I have to imagine it would’ve been like +2000. Still, they are playing good baseball. Their pitching and hitting are both performing above expectations despite a recent stretch where they have lost four of the past five games. The Giants are a very streaky baseball team this season. They have stretches of very strong play and good baseball and then stretches where they play very poorly. Right now, they are in the midst of a solid stretch of baseball with four wins over their past five contests. The Giants were able to score 14 runs yesterday and they are not an offensive juggernaut, so they might’ve used up all of their offense.

Pirates take on the Giants tonight in San Francisco. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Sure, yesterday was a bad loss, but that’s the fun thing about baseball, you can get back up the next day and battle again. Johan Oviedo tries to turn the tide for the Pirates in the second game of the series. Oviedo comes into the game with a 4.70 ERA and has actually been slightly worse on the road than he has at home this season, however, most of that came from one game against the Nationals. In three of his past four road starts, he has allowed just one earned run. For the Giants, John Brebbia is taking the ball and he has some very interesting splits. As a reliever normally, he is starting just his fourth game of the season. Brebbia at home has a 3.18 ERA and night games he has a 1.54 ERA. He has a good chance to keep the Pirates off the board tonight in the limited innings he will throw. He hasn’t gone more than two innings in any game this year.

The Pirates aren’t playing great baseball currently and I think that continues against this Giants bullpen game. I like fading teams that come off of a big win the day before and them scoring a lot of runs. This is that type of opportunity. I’m going to take the under 8.5 runs, if you can find one of the 9’s that are still out there somewhere, grab it. Either way, I like the under though.

