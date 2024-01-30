Someone Found A Signed Jersey That It Appears NHLer Tyler Bozak Used To Give A Woman His Phone Number

Videos by OutKick

Someone may have stumbled across one of the greatest shot-shooting moments in NHL history and it had nothing to do with pucks. Instead, it looks like it had everything to do with former Toronto Maple Leaf and St. Louis Blue Tyler Bozak dropping his digits on a sweater.

What a move…

Facebook Marketplace is the wild west of online commerce. If you need an electric scooter, a folding table, a guitar with missing strings or a bucket of golf balls look no further than Facebook Marketplace … as long as you’re willing to meet someone outside of a 7-Eleven on the other side of town to complete the transaction.

However, among the wobbly tables and mysteriously spoiled mattresses, one can stumble across some gems.

Case in point: this X user who was using Facebook Marketplace to peruse sports memorabilia.

If you’ve got $30, you could be the proud owner of this Tyler Bozak signed sweater complete with what would appear to be his phone number.

The ultimate best deals on jerseys are ones where… Tyler Bozak has signed the jersey and also maybe given a woman his phone number? pic.twitter.com/zAbdnnMW9S — ℳatt (@matttomic) January 29, 2024

Bozak Dishing Out His Digits With His Autograph Is An All-Time Power Move

What an item. First of all, the story behind it is hilarious in and of itself.

Notice, that the sweater itself is a women’s jersey. It doesn’t take a master sleuth to deduce what happened. Some lovely lass — named Rose, apparently — got an autograph from Bozak and some digits for her trouble.

Unfortunately, for Rose, those phone numbers drastically reduced the value of the jersey. I mean, good luck trying to find an unsigned sweater for $30 let alone one with an NHLers autograph.

If that’s $30 CAD that’s an even better deal… for the buyer.

Still, the way it tanked the value of the jersey notwithstanding, you’ve got to respect the confidence of being a pro athlete and throwing your phone number on an autograph.

A true power move through and through.

