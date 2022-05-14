Sidney Crosby Takes The Ice — In Practice

Pittsburgh Penguin fans from around the world will be glad to hear that their famed center Sidney Crosby has been spotted taking the ice in practice on Saturday.

Crosby left Game 5 on Wednesday with a concussion, which the NHL classifies as an “upper body injury.” He did not play at all in Game 6, and the Penguins dropped both games to the Rangers 5-3. The series is currently tied 3-3.

Jason Mackey of PG Sports Now tweeted out the good news regarding Crosby:

Sidney Crosby on the ice. Big news for Penguins. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) May 14, 2022

But we want to caution fans and those who wager on NHL games to temper their expectations. Crosby has a lengthy history of concussions, and OutKick’s resident sports physician, Dr. David Chao, aka Pro Football Doc, said on Thursday, “Even without hospitalization, this could be an extended absence for Crosby. The effects of concussions are cumulative, and it is doubtful that he can be sped through any return-to-play protocol.”

So there’s no guarantee that Crosby plays Sunday night when the Penguins face off against the NY Rangers at Madison Square Garden for all the Eastern Conference first round marbles. Puck drops at 7 pm ET, with or without him.