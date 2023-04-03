SI Rookie Of The Year Katie Austin Off The Market As Big Year Continues

updated

Sorry, fellas. Katie Austin — the reigning Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year and an OutKick star — is officially off the market.

Pour one out!

Austin announced her engagement to Lane Armstrong — so close to be an absolutely electric pairing — late Sunday, telling her nearly 400,000 Instagram followers: “YES YES YES YES X 10000 MILLION YES!!!!! I can’t wait to be your WIFE.”

Yep, that sure seems like a pretty solid I do to me!

Katie Austin makes Sports Illustrated history

Great day for Katie Austin and fake Lance Armstrong — sad day for the single guys out there looking for a Cinderella run to end March Madness.

That being said, it’s been one hell of a year for Katie. She was named SI’s Co-Rookie of the Year last fall along with Jared Goff’s fiancée, Christen Harper. It was the first time in SI’s storied history that we had co-ROYs, too.

Good news for us, because that means both Katie and Christen will be invited back for this year’s swimsuit edition. Win-win!

Austin is also the daughter of fitness legend Denise Austin, and the two sent the internet ablaze last summer when they walked down the runway together at an event in Miami.

Safe to say, 65-year-old Denise still very much has it. And now, she also has a soon-to-be son-in-law.

What a year for the Austin family, and a sad day for the OutKick one.

Oh well.

Katie Austin engaged.
Katie Austin and Denise Austin walk the runway. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Katie AustinSports Illustrated

