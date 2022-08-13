Shriveled Up Weiner: Eagles’ Hot Dog Shows It’s Preseason For Concession Stands Too

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is here and in full swing. As one fan found out the hard way, it’s also the preseason for the concession stands.

A fan attending the Jets-Eagles game on Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field was served one of the saddest hot dogs of all-time.

He shared a picture of his shriveled up weiner on Twitter while suggesting that it might be time to cut some of the food crew.

Hmmm. Football season. Looks like the food crew at @lincolnfield might need to be cut #philadelphiaeagles #lincolnfield pic.twitter.com/vvFQypB3pq — David Waller (@davidpwaller) August 12, 2022

I don’t even want to know how much he paid for this

It’s hard to believe, but it appears that he actually ate this sad hot dog.

There’s a bite missing in the picture that was shared and somehow not a hint of mustard anywhere in sight. That’s incredible.

He’s a better man than I am. I would have required some sort of condiment, preferably mustard, to be able to get that down.

Let’s hope the Eagles make some adjustments before the regular season gets here.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. (Getty Images)

The game itself was a much better experience. The Eagles lost 24-21, but fans got a look at this year’s team and their quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was 6-for-6 for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Other than surviving a brutal late hit, it was a relatively quiet night for Hurts. In the preseason a quiet night isn’t necessarily a bad thing. He played well and avoided injury.