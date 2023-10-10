Lexi Thompson Favored Over One Player To Win Shriner Children’s Open In PGA Tour Debut

Videos by OutKick

Lexi Thompson will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event this week when she tees it up in the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas and DraftKings has handed her better odds to win the tournament than one player in the field.

As of October 10, two days before the opening round, Thompson’s odds to win the tournament are 2,500-1. Nick Watney, a five-time Tour winner, has the same odds to win the event.

As for the one player Thompson is favored over, that honor belongs to Nicholas Lindheim who currently holds 5,000-1 odds to find the winner’s circle come Sunday.

Lexi Thompson has shorter odds of winning the Shriners Children’s Open than one man in the field. (DraftKings)

The 38-year-old Lindheim has played in 69 PGA Tour events in his career with one Top 10 finish. He’s played just four events on Tour in 2023 missing the cut in two and picking up a T-27 at the Wyndham Championship and a T-43 in last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

Thompson is currently the 25th-ranked women’s player in the world and has picked up three straight Top 20 finishes on the LPGA Tour. The 28-year-old has picked up 11 LPGA Tour titles in her career including a major championship victory at the 2014 Chevron Championship.

At just 12 years old Thompson became the youngest player to ever qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. She won her first LPGA Tour event when she was just 16, also a record for the youngest to accomplish that feat.

Thompson will look to become the second woman ever to make a cut on the PGA Tour with Babe Zaharias being the lone woman to do so back in 1945 in the Los Angeles Open.