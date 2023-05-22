‘Ghosts Of Beirut’ Is A MUST-WATCH Spy Thriller For Espionage Fans

Videos by OutKick

Showtime’s “Ghosts of Beirut” is an incredible show that is a must-watch for anyone who is a fan of espionage and history.

The series follows the rise of Islamic terrorist Imad Mughniyeh and the manhunt to kill or capture the Hezbollah leader that spanned decades.

Mughniyeh was one of the world’s most dangerous men, and by many accounts, was far more cunning and dangerous on a micro level than Osama Bin Laden.

He played a role in the incredibly evil and sadistic Beirut barracks bombing that left hundreds dead in 1983 and several other infamous attacks that followed over the next several decades.

For those of you unaware of his ultimate fate, you can search it on Google. I won’t spoil it here. What I will say is the show is outstanding as it dives into the chaos of Lebanon spanning decades.

“Ghosts of Beirut” is a must-watch show for history fans. (Photo Credit: Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME)

“Ghosts of Beirut” meets expectations.

Showtime is known for producing outstanding content. It’s the network responsible for “Yellowjackets,” “Waco: The Aftermath,” “Billions,” “Homeland” and several gritty and dark series.

Whenever Showtime announces a new project, the default position from fans is that it will be very solid with a high production value.

The situation wasn’t any different with “Ghosts of Beirut,” and the premiere of the four-part limited series definitely didn’t disappoint.

One of the earliest moments of the show is the true story of American servicemen being kidnapped and killed by agents working for Mughniyeh disguised as soldiers. The tone was immediately set that Mughniyeh is a horrific human.

From there, the audience goes backwards to find out just how he became such a powerful man in the world of Islamic terror.

“Ghosts of Beirut” is an outstanding show. (Photo Credit: Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME)

The series is unbelievably dark at times.

The season one premiere ends with the 1983 embassy bombing on April 18. It was the bombing that came before the infamous one at the Marines barracks.

The show is dark, incredibly sinister and takes an unfiltered look at Mughniyeh’s rise to power and all the blood that was spilled along the way.

It took decades to ultimately find him, but eventually, he met the same fate many terrorists do. Again, I won’t get into specifics here.

“Ghosts of Beirut” tells the story of Imad Mughniyeh. He grew into one of the most dangerous terrorists on the planet. (Photo Credit: Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME)

“Ghosts of Beirut” is worth every second of your time if you love history and great TV. There’s now just three episodes left. I can’t wait to see how the true story is fleshed out and further developed.