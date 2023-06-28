Showing His Stripes: Video Reveals Former NFL Official Dean Blandino Has Tattoo Sleeve

Videos by OutKick

Like the unmasking of Kane or the first time we laid eyes on the Pam and Tommy sex tape, Dean Blandino presented mankind with an unforgettable image on Tuesday evening.

Blandino, a longtime member of the NFL’s officiating department, shocked the masses by revealing an arm sleeve tattoo. Yes, the former buttoned up Vice President of Officiating is apparently more Bad Boy than an ‘80s Piston.

During a Bussin’ With The Boys Beer Olympics competition, Dean Blandino served as one of the event’s, wait for it…officials! Along with that great responsibility came plenty of camera time, inadvertently leading to the reveal of more ink than a desk in detention.

While Blandino officiated the event spearheaded by Bussin’ podcast co-hosts, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan (who has a tat or two himself), his right arm sleeve couldn’t help but hog the camera, stealing the spotlight from the current NFL free agents-turned (beer) Olympians.

Starting to get heated at the #BeerOlympics2023 pic.twitter.com/DqvNKN4ilz — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 27, 2023

A closer look at various tweeted videos shows just how much ink adorns the arm of Blandino, now a Fox Sports rules analyst.

Who had Dean Blandino all inked up on their bingo card? (Images courtesy of Bussin’ With The Boys/@BussinWTB).

Dean Blandino Was VP Of NFL Officiating Until 2017

Who the hell saw this coming? No wonder he’s no longer working in the No Fun League. Reports at the time had Dean Blandino stepping away on his own, but one look at that artwork leads me to believe old Roger G banished him from the league because of his ink.

I imagine there was a brief attempt from Goodell to keep Blandino with the NFL, as long as he agreed to keep those arms covered up. Then, Dean-O likely refused to give in, insisting on spending his Sundays in short sleeves. Blandino probably pleaded with Goodell, suggesting: “suns out, guns out.”

And who could blame him for wanting his pipes to garner a fraction of the attention veteran referee Ed Hochuli’s have after all those years in a shmedium? But it was all for naught. Rog, seemingly removed Blandino from the league faster than you could say concussion protocol.

Resign, reshmine! The league couldn’t handle Blandino’s ink. C’mon Roger, fess up!

Why should Ed Hochuli get all the attention and Blandino none?

Blandino’s Ink Is The Real Deal

If you think the bright lights and hefty budget of a Bussin’ Beer Olympics doctored up the arm sleeve for clout, I’ve got news for you. Blandino’s had the sleeve since at least 2019 and he previously told a Twitter user that his arm art is all about the Motor City.

It’s a sleeve with all Detroit landmarks of course! — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) May 16, 2019

Now that Blandino’s ink has been uncovered and Hochuli’s gun show has long been touring, let’s hope Jerome Boger soon drops a mixtape to keep current and former NFL officials in the news.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF