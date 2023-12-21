Should Chick-fil-A Be Forced To Open On Sundays In Certain New York Locations?

If New York politicians get their way, Chick-fil-A might be forced to open stores in certain travel locations across the state.

The libs are trying to pass a bill, the Rest Stop and Restaurant Act, that would force New York State Thruway food and beverage service companies to be open seven days a week and that would include Chick-fil-A, which has been closed on Sundays since 1946.

The bill would affect business operations on the Thruway at 10 of 27 plazas and at New York and New Jersey Port Authority locations.

Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy decided in 1946 that his new restaurant would be different from the seven-days-a-week restaurants he’d worked in before opening his own business. “Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they choose,” the company states on its website. Now, New York Assemblyman Tony Simone (inset) wants to force a change to that company policy at Chick-fil-A stores on the New York State Thruway. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Chick-fil-A closed-on-Sunday policy was in place when New York State went into business with an Irish company that was to build new rest stops along the New York State Thruway. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the bill reads.

“Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one-seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

And as suspected, the sponsor of the bill, Democratic Assemblyman Tony Simone, has a problem with Chick-fil-A’s values.

“(N)ot only does Chick-Fil-A have a long shameful history of opposing LGBTQ rights, it simply makes no sense for them to be a provider of food services in busy travel plazas,” Simone said in a statement while adding, “a company, that by policy, is closed on one of the busiest travel days of the week should not be the company that travelers have to rely on for food services.”

Keep in mind, the state signed a contract with Applegreen, a convenience store operator while fully knowing Applegreen’s business relationship with Chick-fil-A. The pols knew Applegreen was going to put Chick-fil-A into Thruway stops and they signed the deal anyway.

Here’s the 2021 deal that specifically calls for Chick-fil-A stores on the Thruway.

Now Simone, who was elected to office in 2022, wants to play politics and make a name for himself.

The real story here is that the Thruway deal with Applegreen has been a mess. Earlier this year, you reportedly had a building contractor asking for a $260 million bailout due to cost overruns during the construction of the buildings that are housing the Chick-fil-As.

In typical New York State politics, the Thruway rest stops have been a mess.

Now you have Simone causing unneeded chaos because he hates Chick-fil-A’s politics.

Let’s see how America feels about this scumbag political ploy:

