Shots Ring Out During Ohio High School Football Game

A terrifying moment on Friday night when gunshots rang out during a Toledo, Ohio high school football game.
Toledo Central Catholic was leading Whitmer High School 46-16 when suddenly a barrage of gunshots were fired, leaving 3 people injured.
The frightening moments were caught on the live television broadcast before abruptly cutting to a commercial break.
CHILLING EYEWITNESS VIDEO
In the footage, the football players don’t initially realize what is going on. However, fans began screaming and literally running for their lives with some even jumping off the bleachers to find safety.
Additional eyewitness video from the scene details the chaos, including what appears to be a father shielding his daughter on the ground from any gunfire.
OFFICIALS CANCELLED THE GAME AFTER THE INCIDENT
The Toledo Police Department reported that 3 people were shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium. The victims – 1 student and 2 adults, were not seriously injured but were transported to the hospital.
Investigators have arrested 2 people and are looking for 2 more suspects. The Washington Local School district issued a statement saying that no fans or players were hurt and that all attendees were screened for weapons prior to entering the stadium.
The game was called after the incident took place. It will not be continued.