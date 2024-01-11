Gunfire Erupts During Ohio Police Chase In Absolutely Insane Video

Videos by OutKick

An absolutely outrageous video has surfaced of a shootout in Ohio.

As everyone knows, shootings, fights and just about anything else involving carnage and blood dominate the content game.

Americans love when bullets fly….as long as it’s not near them. I don’t know why. Perhaps it’s our frontier roots. Your guess is as good as mine, but chaos and carnage are goldmines.

Enter Dayton, Ohio.

Bullets fly during Ohio police chase.

I must admit that I’m not an Ohio expert like the great Joe Kinsey. That’s a man plugged in with the Buckeye State.

However, I know a great police chase when I see one, and gentlemen, buckle up because this one from Monday out of Dayton is a true doozy.

The truck being chased down smoked a police cruise, and for a brief moment, it looked like the situation was over. That’s when the bullets started flying like it was the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound.

Grab a beer and watch the video below. It’s definitely going to be the wildest video you see all day.

Just some ordinary gunfire during a police chase turns into the truck crashing into a police cruiser in west Dayton (izacmiami/IG) pic.twitter.com/Lw6sHu73id — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 11, 2024

NBC4i reported the chase began when a woman was allegedly struck by the white truck. That led to the suspect taking the cops on a wild chase and allegedly pointing “a long gun at them,” according to the same report. A long gun can refer to a shotgun or a rifle.

Naturally, once a threat is presented with a firearm, then cops aren’t going to really engage in too much more discussion, and a Darwin award might be quickly earned. Bullets are going to fly and that’s exactly what happened. The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital.

Seriously, has allegedly pointing a gun at police in hot pursuit ever worked out well for anyone? Is there a single example? It’s shocking this needs to be said, but when the police show up with their sirens on and guns out, it’s time to listen. If not, you might find yourself on the business end of a piece of equipment that goes bang.

Police chase in Dayton, Ohio ends in gunfire. (Credit: Getty Images)

Play stupid games, and you’ll eventually win a stupid prize. That’s the lesson one person learned the hard way in Dayton, Ohio this week. Let me know your thoughts on the shooting at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.